UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $48,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 21,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $2,948,637.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,583,136.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $1,546,150.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,261,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 341,190 shares of company stock worth $57,303,916. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZLAB has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $175.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.72. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $71.79 and a twelve month high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

