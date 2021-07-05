UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 136,922 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795,145 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,922 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.59% of Performance Food Group worth $45,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,973,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $171,313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 272.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 711,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after acquiring an additional 520,715 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,757 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 55,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

PFGC stock opened at $47.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.47 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.21.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

