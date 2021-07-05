UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 8,922 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 852,956 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.34% of Cheniere Energy worth $61,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $87.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.