UBS Group AG Acquires 28,785 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at about $512,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,200,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,776,000 after purchasing an additional 545,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 65.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 35,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

Shares of CLI stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $163,517.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at $139,410.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 470,000 shares of company stock worth $7,716,491. 6.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.