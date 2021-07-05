UBS Group AG Buys 24,433 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 421.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,433 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 37,945 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of DNLI opened at $77.00 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.80 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.04.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $103,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $554,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,730 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

