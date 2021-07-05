UBS Group AG Has $1.68 Million Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 9,423 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IART. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $69.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,801 shares of company stock worth $3,833,233 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

