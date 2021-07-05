UBS Group AG Makes New Investment in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $900,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,101,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,616,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYTE stock opened at $31.81 on Monday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

