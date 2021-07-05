UBS Group AG Purchases 12,399 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 144.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 12,399 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 22.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,977,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at $51,059,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,209,000 after acquiring an additional 282,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,371,000 after acquiring an additional 180,863 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 103,102 shares during the period.

Get Glaukos alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GKOS shares. TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glaukos stock opened at $82.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 1.73. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.82 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. Equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.