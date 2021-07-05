UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of BMRRY stock opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.30. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $33.84.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

