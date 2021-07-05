UBS Group Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €63.75 ($75.00).

Shares of VNA stock opened at €55.50 ($65.29) on Thursday. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 12-month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion and a PE ratio of 9.45.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

