Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,617 shares of company stock valued at $132,985,432 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $351.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $186.98 and a one year high of $356.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.18.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

