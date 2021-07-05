United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.45 Million

Brokerages expect that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will post $168.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $167.60 million to $170.00 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $149.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $687.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $683.30 million to $693.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $698.75 million, with estimates ranging from $687.30 million to $710.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.81. 8,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,649. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in United Community Banks by 49.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 296.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 195,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 146,300 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,280,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

