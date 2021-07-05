United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €42.01 ($49.42).

UTDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) target price on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

United Internet stock traded up €0.19 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €35.01 ($41.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €34.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25. United Internet has a twelve month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a twelve month high of €43.88 ($51.62).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

