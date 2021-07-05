United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €42.01 ($49.42).

UTDI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) target price on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

United Internet stock traded up €0.19 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €35.01 ($41.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €34.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25. United Internet has a twelve month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a twelve month high of €43.88 ($51.62).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

