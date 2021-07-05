United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

UUGRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:UUGRY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.99. 16,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,152. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.2107 per share. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is 105.44%.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

