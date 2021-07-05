Unitrade Market Capitalization Tops $4.04 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, Unitrade has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unitrade has a total market cap of $4.04 million and $196,150.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unitrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Unitrade

TRADE is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,455,722 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

