UnMarshal (MARSH) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.91 Million

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00004917 BTC on popular exchanges. UnMarshal has a market cap of $11.91 million and $774,557.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UnMarshal has traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00045367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00134629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00166490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,112.16 or 0.99940687 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000108 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

