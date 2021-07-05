Uptrennd (1UP) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $231,611.42 and approximately $65.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uptrennd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001025 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.08 or 0.00272601 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uptrennd

Uptrennd (1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd . Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

