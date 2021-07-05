US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.39% of US Foods worth $33,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,843 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

USFD stock opened at $37.67 on Monday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 1.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

