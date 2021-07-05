VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the May 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,729,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of ANGL opened at $32.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $33.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 801.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,556,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,364,000 after buying an additional 5,829,455 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $107,031,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 824.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,800 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 94,494.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,187,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,364,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,500 shares during the period.

