VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Position Lessened by Professional Planning

Professional Planning decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 0.7% of Professional Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Professional Planning’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.85. 64,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,679. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.36. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $75.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.