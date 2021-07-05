Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,254 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,464,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 52,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $51.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

