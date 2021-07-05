Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,604,000 after purchasing an additional 304,688 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,428,000 after acquiring an additional 35,894 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter.

VGT opened at $403.71 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $276.14 and a twelve month high of $404.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.48.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

