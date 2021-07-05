Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,924,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,363.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 35,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

VONE opened at $202.59 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $143.00 and a one year high of $202.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.572 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

