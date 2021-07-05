Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VBLT. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.17.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,601,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

