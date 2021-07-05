Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectura Group PLC engaged in pharmaceuticals business. The company develops inhaled therapies for the treatment of airways-related diseases. Vectura Group PLC is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VEGPF. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vectura Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Shares of VEGPF opened at $2.08 on Friday. Vectura Group has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

