Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Short Interest Update

Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VLNSF opened at $8.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24. Velan has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $9.09.
About Velan
