Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Short Interest Update

Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLNSF opened at $8.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24. Velan has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $9.09.

About Velan

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, forged ball, power ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

