Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on VTR. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ventas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.

VTR opened at $57.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -229.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

