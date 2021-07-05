Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Shares Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 592.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 163,076 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

VNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

VNE opened at $22.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.46. Veoneer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $30.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.39.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.30 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

