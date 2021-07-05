Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Short Interest Up 30.5% in June

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 797,300 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the May 31st total of 610,900 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 263,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 21,148 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $222,265.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,943,233.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 17,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $199,886.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,685.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 439,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,963,036. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

VRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of VRA opened at $12.20 on Monday. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a market cap of $414.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

