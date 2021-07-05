Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 5,820,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE VET traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.80. 1,362,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,653. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.15. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $290.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 143,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 22,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

