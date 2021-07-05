Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) vs. Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Critical Survey

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Versus Systems and Marathon Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Marathon Digital has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.47%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Versus Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems N/A N/A N/A Marathon Digital 572.60% -10.66% -10.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Versus Systems and Marathon Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marathon Digital $4.36 million 692.18 -$10.45 million ($0.12) -252.42

Versus Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marathon Digital.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Versus Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

