Vestor Capital LLC Invests $68,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $128,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Ford Motor by 241.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $58,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,640 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,593,000 after acquiring an additional 726,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Ford Motor by 3,099.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares during the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

