ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,329,000 after acquiring an additional 21,046 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,863,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Bank of America raised ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $44.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

