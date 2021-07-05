Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DSP. Bank of America assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viant Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.28.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

