Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 139,386 Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 139,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 18,688.2% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,405,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,538 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,675 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,476,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,125,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

CYH opened at $15.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CYH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.