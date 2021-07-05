Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in UniFirst by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in UniFirst by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UniFirst by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

UNF opened at $226.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.24. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $160.70 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.04.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at $639,671.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

