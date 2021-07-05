Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,794 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,989.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $515,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,772.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,444 shares of company stock valued at $7,572,466. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AKAM opened at $118.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

