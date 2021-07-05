Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,766 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arch Capital Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $3,124,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 456,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $45.66.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 186.39%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.64%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

