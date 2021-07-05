Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,961 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 165,560 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $5,784,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,174,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $159,503,000 after acquiring an additional 164,660 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.44.

Shares of EBAY opened at $70.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $70.76.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

