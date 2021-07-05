Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

NYSE DVA opened at $122.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.37. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $78.65 and a one year high of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,119. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

