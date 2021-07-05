Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 259.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 15,559.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Village Farms International by 576.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 165,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 141,216 shares during the period. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.26 and a beta of 3.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VFF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.