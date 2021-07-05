Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VWE. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

NASDAQ:VWE opened at 11.68 on Friday. Vintage Wine Estates has a one year low of 9.65 and a one year high of 13.48.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.