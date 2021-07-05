Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $135.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VC. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $124.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -590.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon has a 12 month low of $64.22 and a 12 month high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visteon will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

