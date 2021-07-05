Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th.

Wabash National has a payout ratio of 41.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wabash National to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $14.45 on Monday. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $744.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $32,662.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,249,353.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WNC. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

