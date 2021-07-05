Warburg Research Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €9.00 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.88 ($9.27).

FRA SHA opened at €7.90 ($9.29) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €7.71. Schaeffler has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

