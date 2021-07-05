Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,345 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,384,000 after acquiring an additional 70,315 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 335.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $19,969,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -101.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

