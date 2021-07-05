Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,043 shares during the quarter. QTS Realty Trust comprises about 3.1% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.81% of QTS Realty Trust worth $34,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

QTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.94.

Shares of QTS stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $77.49. 1,283,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,781. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.19.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

