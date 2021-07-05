Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,053,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,337 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust accounts for 4.0% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $43,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 38,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPW stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,053,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,053. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.34%.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

