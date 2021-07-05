Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Invests $3.80 Million in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 103,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,425,000 after buying an additional 1,644,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,768,000 after acquiring an additional 364,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,306,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,133,000 after acquiring an additional 31,746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,412,000 after buying an additional 190,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,591,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after buying an additional 232,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.67. 1,140,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,849. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

