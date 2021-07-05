Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,318,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,403,000. BowX Acquisition accounts for 1.4% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BowX Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in BowX Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,998,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in BowX Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $4,104,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,078,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BowX Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BOWX remained flat at $$11.48 during midday trading on Monday. 4,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,194. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.96.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX).

Receive News & Ratings for BowX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BowX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.